

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit increased in February on higher imports, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.



The trade shortfall widened to $5.76 billion in February from $3.73 billion in the previous year.



Exports logged an annual growth of 9 percent, while imports surged 19.7 percent in February.



At the same time, on a monthly basis, exports increased by seasonally and calendar adjusted 2.7 percent, while imports declined notably by 9.8 percent.



