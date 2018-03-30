sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,18 Euro		+0,58
+1,36 %
WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 Ticker-Symbol: NNND 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,099
43,616
29.03.
43,21
43,60
29.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
METLIFE INC
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METLIFE INC36,53-1,40 %
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD43,18+1,36 %