

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife (MET) and WeSure, digital insurance provider owned by Tencent, announced a strategic partnership to offer insurance solutions to travellers through Tencent's WeSure online insurance platform.



The partnership's first solution is an aviation accident insurance product which will be provided on the WeSure platform and focus on an optimized customer experience, protection level and price.



According to the Annual Report of China Domestic Tourism Development 2017, the number of domestic travellers in China reached 4.5 billion in 2016, with a steady year-on-year growth of 15%. The simple, cost-effective solution is a truly differentiated offering in the travel accident insurance segment.



