BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece producer prices declined for the first time in 15 months in February, the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Producer prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in February, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in January. This was the first fall since November 2016.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.3 percent, the first and the biggest fall since June 2017.



