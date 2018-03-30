

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat meat and poultry products sold at a single Target store on Oahu located at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu, Hawaii.



The products subject to recall were not held at an appropriate temperature and may be contaminated by spoilage organisms or pathogens. No illnesses have been reported to date.



This problem was discovered on March 27, 2018 when the company received temperature records of the shipment from the carrier. The company has removed and destroyed all inventory of the impacted items.



Target also notified U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) that the product from the shipping container had been temperature abused.



Temperature abuse, during which the product was at temperatures greater than 60°F for over five hours, may result in the growth of the proliferation of Bacillus cereus, Staphylococcus aureus, Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.



The products contaminated by spoilage organisms or pathogens could lead to serious or life-threatening illness, if consumed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX