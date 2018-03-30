

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece retail turnover grew at a weaker pace in January, the Hellenic Statistical Authority reported Friday.



Retail turnover rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, slower than December's 2 percent increase. Nonetheless, this was the second consecutive increase in turnover.



The annual growth was underpinned by a 3 percent rise in clothing and footwear sales and 2.1 percent rise in auto fuel sales.



At the same time, retail sales volume grew at an annual pace of 1.5 percent in January after rising 1.7 percent a month ago.



Month-on-month, retail turnover dropped 0.4 percent and the volume slid 0.1 percent in January.



