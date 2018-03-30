The Rajan Gardens: Chennai Wedding Venue Rajan Gardens Voted Best Venue in India By A Local Publication

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2018 / The news from a local publication about the Chennai wedding venue Rajan Gardens voted best venue for weddings, marriage ceremonies, and house parties didn't come as a surprise, at least not to the management. According to the publication, they are offering wonderful deals for out-of-town wedding bookings in the tranquil settings of Chennai. They boast of an immaculate portfolio for holding wedding ceremonies of all kinds. From corporate weddings to personal and intimate marriage parties, the wedding halls Chennai are the best in the region.

The other reason why the venue was voted the best is because of its attractive provisions. The gardens are endowed with beautiful features, such as a green ambiance, classic expansive doors, a soothing aura, and a majestic structure. It's also worth noting that the reception halls Chennai are characterized by a warm and friendly service team. The hospitality at Rajan Gardens is great since the team is mandated to cater to the needs of the clients urgently.

There are also other many reasons why you should consider booking the Chennai wedding venue. For example, the setting of the gardens is very gracious. They have an authentic Indian touch. The gardens are very spacious and so are the wedding halls. The outdoor properties can accommodate a guest size of 1000 invitees while the indoor halls can allow a gathering of up to 150 invitees per hall.

So, if you want an intimate Kalyana Mandaps Chennai venue with few invited guests, then the indoor halls will do, but if you are looking to invite everyone from the neighborhoods of both families, the outdoor setting is just perfect. Replying to the news, one of Rajan Gardens executive said, "We are focused on customer satisfaction and so our priority is to meet the needs of our clients."

These sentiments further show why marriage halls Chennai are great. The management ensures that all aspects of the wedding venue are perfectly coordinated. From the floral setting to the entertainment, everything is done to the client's satisfaction. They also ensure that the video, photograph, and makeup aspects are well coordinated at the Chennai resort wedding venue. Your wedding cake is also picked and set on time.

"Since a wedding is the most important stage in the marriage life, everything has to do be perfect," added the executive. Different Chennai weddings are held at the Rajan Gardens mainly because the management is flexible to adapt to the needs of the clients. They are known to charge fairly for the bookings as well. Presently, clients can hire a House wedding venue at the gardens for INR 100,000 a day, minus electricity charges.

About the Venue

The Rajan Gardens is a popular venue for events found in Uthandi ECR, Chennai. The popularity of the Chennai farmhouse wedding venue is due to its opulent setting, personalized service, and fair pricing. The gardens are a preferred destination for wedding parties and corporate events. For bookings and inquiries, you can contact the ECR Wedding venue through:

