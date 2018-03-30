Why Aphria Stock Tanked 17% in a WeekMarijuana stocks have not been doing too well lately. Stock prices have shed nearly half of their value attained during the December 2017 rally. One top marijuana stock, however, has dipped much deeper than its peers. Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) plummeted more than 17% this week.What exactly is causing this sell-off, and should it scare you as an investor? Those are the questions I'll address below.Aphria recently revealed its grand plan of global expansion, which is partly being made possible due to its recent takeover of Nuuvera Inc (CVE:NUU). But the market is not too happy with Aphria.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...