Richardson Named to TrainingIndustry.com 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies and Top 20 Leadership Training Companies Lists

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training company, has been named to TrainingIndustry.com's 2018 Top 20 Sales Training Companies List and Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List. The Top 20 lists recognize the top providers for training services and technologies.

Richardson has been recognized for providing outstanding service and a proven track record for delivering superior training and improving the impact of the salesorganization.

Selection to this year's Top 20 Sales Training and Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Thought leadership and influence within the training industry

Industry recognition, impact on the sales training industry, and innovation

Breadth of programs, services offered, and range of audiences served

Delivery methods offered

Company size and growth potential

Strength of clients

Geographic reach

Experience serving the market

"The organizations on this year's Top 20 Sales Training Companies List have shown a tremendous amount of growth and innovation in the sales training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "These companies have demonstrated their commitment to the modern learner, with innovative partnerships and the use of learning technologies to support a wide range of initiatives, including virtual instruction, training reinforcement, and coaching."

"Leadership training remains one of the most closely watched - and one of the most competitive - sectors of the training industry," said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. "The companies selected for the 2018 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list have demonstrated tremendous growth through the development of digitized content and online platforms, while maintaining focus on core leadership training practices."

"We are honored not only to be recognized, but to have earned the opportunity to work with some of the world's most innovative organizations," says John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson. "We believe our placement on this list reflects our ability to partner with clients to change the behaviors of their sales teams, enabling them to achieve growth and superior results."

To learn more about Richardson,please contact Meghan Steiner at Meghan.steiner@richardson.com or visit www.richardson.com.

About Richardson

Richardson (http://www.richardson.com) is a global sales training company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market-proven sales and coaching methodology, combined with our active learning approach, ensures that your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most - in front of the buyer. Get to know us, and learn how we help drive the world's most inspiring sales organizations to their next levels of excellence.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry, Inc., spotlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry and publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports, covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function. Our focus is on helping dedicated businesses and training professionals get the information, insight, and tools needed to more effectively manage the business of learning.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95500/richardson_logo.jpg