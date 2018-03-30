Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 30-March-2018 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the annual accounting (financial) statements by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" OJSC "Surgutneftegas" has disclosed annual accounting (financial) statements for 2017 and the audit report related to such statements; Websites used to post the information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 Date when the text of the document was published on the website: March 30, 2018 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: FR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5352 End of Announcement EQS News Service 670751 30-March-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2018 08:49 ET (12:49 GMT)