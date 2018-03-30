Parcel Sortation Systems Market worth 2.05 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type (Linear, Narrow Belt Sorters, Shoe Sorters, Small Parcel Sorters, and Loop, Cross-Belt Sorters Tilt Tray Sorters), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to be valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 2.05 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the parcel sortation systems market is propelled by increasing labor costs, rising industrial automation, and growth in e-commerce. Factors such as emerging application areas of parcel sorting systems and integration of Industry 4.0 and IoT with sorting systems are creasing huge growth opportunities for the players in the parcel sortation systems market.

Hardware is expected to hold the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market between 2018 and 2023.

Among all offerings, hardware held the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market in 2017. The leading position of hardware, in terms of market size, can be attributed to the upgrades in sensor, processor, and diverter technologies, resulting in capacity enhancement of parcel sortation systems, in terms of volume and attributes of a parcel. Hardware can be further classified into processors, cameras, sensors, diverters, electrical and mechanical components, and displays.

Logistics is expected to hold the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market between 2018 and 2023.

Among all end-user industries, logistics held the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market in 2017. The leading position of logistics, in terms of market share, can be attributed to the increasing shipments of parcels and cartons and the growing need to deliver parcels in the shortest timeframe.

Market for loop parcel sortation systems is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

between the 2 types of parcel sortation systems, the market for loop parcel sortation systems is expected to register a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the market for loop parcel sortation systems can be attributed to the benefits offered by these systems in terms of optimum space utilization, which makes them ideal for small and midsized warehouses and distribution centers.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market between 2018 and 2023.

Among all regions, Europe held the largest share of the parcel sortation systems market in 2017. Presence of prominent logistics and e-commerce companies and major parcel sortation systems solution providers in this region has led to the dominance of Europe in the parcel sortation systems market.

Major players in the parcel sortation systems market are Dematic (US), Muratec (Japan), Vanderlande (Netherlands), BEUMER Group (Germany), Intelligrated (US), Fives (France), Bastian Solutions (US), Siemens (Germany), Interroll (Germany), and Invata Intralogisitcs (US).

