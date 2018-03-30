Over 140 Teams Coming to INSOMNIA62 Gaming Festival to Compete as Part of CWL's Record Setting $4.2 Million Season Total Prize Pool

The Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation4, kicks off today in Birmingham, United Kingdom, as over 140 Call of Duty esports teams from around the world compete for their shot at glory and prizing during this record setting season of the CWL and its $4.2 million overall season-long prize purse. The action gets underway today through this weekend as part of the INSOMNIA62 Gaming Festival by Insomnia.

"We're off to the best start ever in the history of the CWL. The participation, the gameplay and the competition have been fierce. As this season continues its march toward the CWL Champs, each and every event takes on an epic scale. We can't wait to see what unfolds this weekend as the CWL comes to the United Kingdom," said Call of Duty Esports Director Kevin Flynn.

"We are very excited to be hosting stage four of the Call of Duty World League at INSOMNIA62. CWL is getting bigger and better year on year, and we can't wait to see the fireworks over Easter weekend as we welcome some of the world's best Call of Duty esports players to the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham," said Andy Dopson, Head of Esports and Belong, GAME Digital.

CWL Birmingham Open tickets are available online via INSOMNIA62, starting at £26.14 (including taxes and fees) for day tickets and £73.19 (including taxes and fees) for weekend tickets, while supplies last. For ticket and event information, visit MLG.com/CWLBirmingham. Fans can also watch the broadcast action on MLG.com/CallofDuty and Twitch.tv/CallofDuty. Matches will also be available to watch via the in-game Call of Duty: WWII theater within Headquarters on PlayStation4.

As an open event of the CWL season, 16 teams have already qualified for the pool bracket play this weekend, as the remaining teams vie for a shot of making it to Championship Sunday and a share of the $200,000 event prize purse. Here are the teams who have already secured their spots:

Team Kaliber Luminosity Gaming OpTic Gaming eUnited Rise Nation FaZe Clan Echo Fox Team EnVyUs eRa Eternity Evil Geniuses Red Reserve Splyce Vitality Unilad Mindfreak Epsilon

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com, or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates and features of the CWL Birmingham Open and the features of the Call of Duty World League, are forward-looking statements, that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

2018 Major League Gaming Corp. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180330005051/en/

Contacts:

Call of Duty World League

Xav de Matos

PR Manager

xdematos@mlg.tv