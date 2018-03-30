

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD), has completed the proposed 50:50 merger of AB InBev's and Anadolu Efes' existing Russia and Ukraine businesses. Following the original announcement of the transaction on 9 August 2017, the companies have received all required regulatory approvals in Russia and Ukraine and have executed relevant binding transaction agreements.



The merger follows AB InBev's acquisition of a 24% stake in Anadolu Efes as part of the company's combination with SAB, which completed in October 2016. Following the closing of the transaction, the operations of AB InBev and Anadolu Efes in Russia and Ukraine are now combined under AB InBev Efes.



The combined business will be fully consolidated in the Anadolu Efes financial accounts. As a result, AB InBev will stop consolidating these operations and account for its investment in AB InBev Efes under the equity method.



Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.



