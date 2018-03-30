

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) has submitted its 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to the Michigan Public Service Commission or MPSC proposing approximately 1,000 additional megawatts of carbon-free electricity from new wind and solar projects in Michigan scheduled to be completed by 2022. If approved, these new renewable energy projects would drive investment of more than $1.7 billion in Michigan and double DTE's renewable energy capacity from 1,000 megawatts to 2,000 megawatts - enough clean energy to power over 800,000 homes.



The filing outlines DTE's approach to Michigan's 15 percent Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) as well as its intent to offer a new voluntary renewable energy program specifically designed for large business customers seeking to reduce carbon emissions. This program will provide additional renewable resources beyond those proposed to meet the 15 percent RPS requirement and differs from DTE's MIGreenPower voluntary program. The plan also includes the launch of a pilot program for battery storage technology aimed at improving the reliability of energy provided from wind and solar power.



