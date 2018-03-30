Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) shareholders are invited to attend the company's Annual General Meeting on Thursday April 26, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Kering's head office 40, rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France.

The Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the text of the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors and a description of the main ways for shareholders to take part in and vote at the shareholders' meeting and to exercise their rights, has been published on March 19, 2018 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO-French bulletin of legal notices).

The convening notice has been published in the BALO and the legal newspaper "Les Petites Affiches" on March 30, 2018.

The documents and information relating to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and the form for postal and proxy voting are available on the company's website at http://www.kering.com/ (Finance/Shareholders/Annual General Meeting section).

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specific in Article R. 225-88 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), ask that the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of said Code be sent to them by mail, at an address designated by them, by sending a written request to Kering, Legal Department 40, rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France or actionnaire@kering.com.

Shareholders may, in accordance with the conditions and time limits specified in Articles R.225-89 and R. 225-90 of the French Commercial Code, gain access the documents and information referred to in those articles at the company's head office.

