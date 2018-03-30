SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Solid Biosciences Inc. - SLDB

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB): (1) in Solid Biosciences' initial public offering on or about January 25, 2018; or (2) on the open market from January 25, 2018 through March 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Solid Biosciences investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Solid Biosciences class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/solid-biosciences-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

A class action has already been filed. According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) Solid Biosciences misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, Solid Biosciences' share price fell $18.19 per share in the aggregate, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

