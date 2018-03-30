Pawar Law Group: PLG REMINDER: Important April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Class Action - UBNT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) from May 9, 2013 through February 20, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important April 23, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ubiquiti investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Ubiquiti class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ubiquiti-networks-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the size of Ubiquiti's purported user community was drastically overstated; (2) that the Ubiquiti had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (3) that as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 23, 2018. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/ubiquiti-networks-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

