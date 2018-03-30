Information concerning the availability of preparatory documentation

The shareholders of the SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE are invited to participate in the Annual General Meeting that will take place on Friday April 20, 2018, at 11am in the Edouard VII conference center in the Edouard VII building at 23 square Edouard VII in the 9th arrondissement of Paris.

Notice of the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices or BALO) on 16 March, 2017 (Bulletin n° 33 publication n° 1800505).

This notice contains the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the conditions for participating in and voting at this meeting. This notice can also be consulted on the Company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting

In accordance with the provisions of article R.225-88 of the French Commercial Code, any shareholder in possession of registered shares may ask to receive a copy of the documents and information covered by articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code.

Holders of bearer shares may also request these documents from their authorised financial intermediary.

Shareholders can also consult these documents at the headquarters of the SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE (42 rue Washington, 75008 PARIS) as well as on the Company's website: www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com/en/publications/general-meeting

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

