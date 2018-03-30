

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) said it has entered into an agreement with venBio Partners, a venture capital group focused on building and funding portfolio companies with potential first- and best-in-class therapeutic product applications, which permits venBio's portfolio companies to enter into a pre-agreed worldwide OmniAb platform license agreement.



As per platform license agreement, venBio's portfolio companies will be able to use the full OmniAb platform including OmniRat, OmniMouse, OmniFlic and OmniChicken to discover fully human mono- and bispecific antibodies. Ligand is eligible to receive access payments, development and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties for each product incorporating an OmniAb antibody. venBio's future portfolio companies will be responsible for all costs related to the programs.



