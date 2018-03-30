Australia's leading 24/7 gym to launch in Asia

BANGKOK, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Australia's most successful gym chains, Jetts, has launched into Asia this month, with the opening of four brand new clubs in Bangkok, creating an unrivalled chain of fitness clubs throughout Thailand.

Jetts successfully pioneered the 24/7, no lock-in contract, customer-centric model in Australia a decade ago, sparking a national fitness revolution. The launch into Thailand will provide members with the same opportunity to work out on their terms and enjoy free reciprocal access to each of Jetts' 250+ clubs across Australia, Thailand, New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The move is backed by the ownership of Fitness and Lifestyle Group (FLG), Australia's largest gym and fitness company, which has more than 8 customer facing brands that total over 450 clubs, 725,000 members and 6,000 team members.

CEO of FLG, Greg Oliver, said he was confident the'workout on your terms' mantra, Jetts is renowned for, will spark a fitness revolution in Thailand, with a further eight clubs to be opened later this year, making a total of 15 clubs by the end of 2018 and an exciting pipeline ahead of 35+ clubs across Thailand's provinces.

"As with the global health and fitness sector, Thailand is experiencing a surge and Jetts will tick all the boxes for health conscious consumers that demand a gym that is simple, affordable and fits into their busy lifestyles," Mr. Oliver said.

"We're excited to be making fitness available to the population of Thailand and look forward to becoming the number one new player in the local fitness market."

Jetts Asia Managing Director, Michael David Lamb, said he was confident the simple convenience and member-centric approach that has made Jetts an international success would be warmly welcomed in Thailand.

"Jetts will ultimately inspire more people to live a healthier life by making it easy and affordable for them to get moving, just as it has in Australia for more than a decade," he said.

"By making the clubs accessible 24/7 by use of a swipe card, everyone from shift workers to busy parents will be able to workout at a time that fits into their busy schedules."

In addition to 24/7 access and free reciprocal membership to all Jetts gyms, members also have access to one-on-one personal training services through in-house trainers, group exercise programs, including the internationally renowned Les Mills classes, and high-quality equipment comprising cardio, free weights, pin loaded equipment, functional training zones and suspension training.

The grand opening of the four new clubs in Thailand was attended by health-conscious, athletic superstars, sport stars and celebrities including Mint Chalida Vijitvongthong, Jam Neko Jump Charattha Imraporn, Joy Chonticha Nuamsukon and Attila Arthur from The Face All Star.

These 4 newly opened Jetts clubs are all based in city-center locations, with close proximity to mass transit lines in Bangkok: Stadium One, a Lifestyles Sport Community located near BTS National Stadium station, The Street, a Shopping mall located in Ratchada) near MRT Thailand Cultural Centre station, The Phyll, a Coworking Space located in On Nut area near BTS On Nut station and Silom Connect, a Shopping Center located in Chong Nonsi near BTS Chong Nonsi station. The existing 3 Jetts clubs in Thailand are located at Suanplern Market, a Community Mall located in Rama 4, Nawamin City Avenue, a Community Mall located in Kaset Nawamin and The Scene, a Community Mall located in Town in Town area.

Jetts 24 Hour Fitness Thailand Grand Opening VDO:https://goo.gl/pVwvnX

