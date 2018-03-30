HSIC INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Henry Schein, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Henry Schein, Inc. ("Henry Schein") (NASDAQ: HSIC) securities between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018 .

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws; (2) Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry; (3) these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"); (4) Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Henry Schein, you have until May 7, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

