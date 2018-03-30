Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2018) - Glen Erikson, President of Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc. (the "Company"), announces that its indirect subsidiary, Ungava Mineral Exploration Inc., has commenced a legal action on Quebec for conspiracy, interference with contractual relations and other faults against numerous parties. The Motion to Institute Proceedings for Damages will be annexed to the Material Change Report which will be filed on SEDAR in connection with this press release.

For further information, contact:

Glen Erikson

President

Nearctic Nickel Mines Inc.

Telephone No: (905) 274-7188

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of "safe harbour" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's results to differ materially from expectations. These include risks relating to market fluctuations, investee performance and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.