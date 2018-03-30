EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Super Micro Computer, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 - SMCI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro Computer") (NASDAQ: SMCI) between August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was improperly recognizing revenue on certain sales transactions; (2) the Company failed to implement and maintain proper internal controls over its financial reporting; (3) the Company's revenues and income were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; (4) these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Super Micro Computer, you have until April 9, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

