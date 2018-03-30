Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (PARIS: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that, in accordance with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6, it hereby notifies the market that as of 29 March 2018, the Company's capital consists 462,405,801 ordinary shares of USD 1.00 each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 462,405,801. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
