Saveene.com Inc: Saveene.Com Andrea Zecevic Explains $599 Yacht Charter Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / Saveene.com Inc. (Saveene) www.saveene.com is a firm offering fine and exotic car rentals, fractional yachts, luxury villas and yacht charters. In a recent interview on Spotlight on Business, Andrea Zecevic discussed how Saveene has made it affordable for everyone to cruise in a fine yacht and rent a luxury car at a fraction of what is paid elsewhere.

Andrea Zecevic explained that the prices are even lower for its members. In addition to this Saveene offers fractional yacht ownership for those that wish to own a yacht and enjoy it. These programs are designed for folks that want to enjoy yachting without the headaches and expenses that stem from one single person maintaining the yacht.

Andrea Zecevic the President of Saveene.com was asked to shed some light on price points and on how Saveene prices compare with its competitors. Andrea Zecevic explained that for instance the Maserati or high-end vehicles usually rent for $200-$300 a day with their competitors. With Saveene the same car is listed at only $99/ day for non-members and $88/ day for its members.

Saveene offers two different types of memberships one for the luxury cars and one that includes both the cars and yachts membership. The cost of this is only $86/year for the luxury cars and $96/year for both the yacht and car membership. The membership has numerous perks and benefits as Saveene members receive discounts from Saveene sponsors and advertisers. Saveene sends out news announcements through their platform on to all its members on any special discounts offered by its advertisers, deals on its luxury fleet of cars and yachts are also announced. Moreover, Saveene announces any special events for members to attend and enjoy.

For the yacht charters, Saveene offers incredible pricing which includes the captain and onboard beverages. Such yachts Andrea Zecevic explains are normally chartered for $1800 plus or more.

Saveene has been approached for Graduation parties onboard, Engagement parties, Bachelorette parties, Bachelor parties, Birthdays, Anniversaries, and many more special occasions making it a memorable experience for all those involved.

Andrea Zecevic discussed how the drop off and after hour program worked adding convenience to its clients. Ms. Zecevic also explained the 24-hour non-attendant pickup and drop off option for our repeat and member clients. Ms. Zecevic said, "Currently, Saveene services three major airports in South East Florida namely Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach."

