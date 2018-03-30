sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

PATTERSON COMPANIES INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Patterson Companies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Patterson Companies, Inc. ("Patterson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDCO).

On February 12, 2018, the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") announced that it filed a complaint against the nation's three largest dental supply companies including Patterson, "alleging that they violated U.S. antitrust laws by conspiring to refuse to provide discounts to or otherwise serve buying groups representing dental practitioners."

On this news, Patterson's share price declined, causing harm to investors.

If you invested in Patterson stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here:www.faruqilaw.com/PDCO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail torgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE