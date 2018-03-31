Is CRON Stock Overvalued?One of the hands-down strongest performers this year in the marijuana market has been Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON). While other marijuana stocks have struggled during the marijuana industry downturn, CRON stock has been able to eke out double-digit gains while others were seeing the opposite.But did this strong Canadian marijuana stock rise too fast?I believe that the gains we have seen from Cronos stock in the past few months were a little too high and too fast and that, as a result, we're seeing a correction in the CRON stock value.The stock lost more than 14% of its value this week, and that's despite the marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...