The latest market research report by Technavio on the global system on chip (SoC) marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 13% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180331005010/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global system on chip market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global system on chip market by type (mixed signal, digital, and analog) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global system on chip market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Low ASP of SoCs: a major market driver

Increase in wafer size: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global SoC market in 2017, accounting for more than 45% of the market share

In 2017, mixed signal SoCs held the largest market share, accounting for nearly 41% of the share

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Low ASP of SoCs: a major market driver

The low ASP of SoCs is one of the major factors driving the global system on chip market. SoCs are popular among mobile device manufacturers because they are an important part of the production process of these devices. This is primarily because of their low power consumption that is essential for mobile devices (battery life is vital). Furthermore, the low-cost ASP helps to keep a check on the cost of manufacturing mobile devices, making it more affordable for the consumer segment. The low cost of manufacturing can be credited to simple manufacturing as well as packaging processes involved in the production of SoCs. With further advances in semiconductor manufacturing, the overall production process will get streamlined and efficient, thereby resulting in a decline of the ASP. However, this low cost is only applicable in the case of mass production.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onembedded systems, "Though the developmental cost of SoCs is considerable, there will be continuous investments in the development of SoCs. This is because of the large-scale adoption in the smartphone segment."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increase in wafer size: emerging market trend

Over the last four decades, the global semiconductor industry witnessed an increase in the size of silicon wafers, from 100 mm to 300 mm. The shift to a larger diameter wafer reduces the cost of manufacturing semiconductor ICs by 20%-25%. At present, the industry mostly uses 300-mm wafers to manufacture ICs. This trend is expected to maintain its momentum during the forecast period. This is because the companies are investing a substantial amount in the construction and upgrading of fabs to manufacture 300-mm wafers.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global SoC market in 2017, accounting for more than 45% of the market share. This market is projected to grow in terms of revenue, mainly driven by the focus of electronics manufacturing in the region. The increasing number of manufacturing facilities in APAC, along with the outsourcing of manufacturing facilities from the other regions with respect to electronic goods, will help APAC maintain its leading position in the market.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180331005010/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com