The global tissue paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180331005016/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tissue paper market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global tissue paper market by product (toilet paper, facial tissue, and paper towel) and by application (commercial places and residential places). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: growing concerns about health and hygiene in developing economies

The tissue paper markets in APAC and MEA are registering substantial growth. This trend in the growth pattern is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The tissue paper markets in the developing countries have remarkable potential for growth as the markets in the developed regions such as the Americas, and Europe have become quite mature. Factors such as the growing population and increasing awareness about hygiene in the developing countries will have a positive influence on the global tissue paper market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forcosmetics and toiletryresearch, "Manufacturers of tissue papers are concentrating on expanding their markets to countries where the demand for hygiene products is high. Modernization has increased the adoption of numerous health and hygiene products such as tissue papers in developing countries."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: technological developments in manufacturing processes

The vendors are adopting suitable marketing strategies and product extension techniques to stay competitive. Technological advances will enhance the quality of tissue papers and reduce the production costs. The TAD technology saves energy and is extensively used in the US to produce tissue papers. Several market competitors are improving their production procedures by investing in a backward integration process that will reduce the production costs of tissue papers. Expansion through R&D investment into the already existing pulp factories could also help in making these facilities extremely innovative.

Market challenge: threat of prominent substitutes

The demand for hand dryers, particularly in commercial places such as hotels, restaurants, and workplaces has increased substantially around the world. The need for hand dryers as a hygiene device has gained importance because of their convenience and minimal wastage of paper. These devices act as a potential threat to the global tissue paper market as a major part of the sales in the tissue paper market is from the paper towel segment.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180331005016/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com