Technavio's latest market research report on the global vacuum packaging equipment market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global vacuum packaging equipment market will grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in e-commerce industry is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Developed countries such as the US and countries in the EU have been witnessing the trend of e-commerce since 2000. This trend has started garnering a significant momentum in the developing nations in APAC. The industry has now entered unexplored markets as well. This is due to the increasing penetration of the Internet and smartphones in the region. People are opting for convenience because of the rising disposable incomes and improved living standards, which is leading to the boom of the online retail industry.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of non-contact sensors in vacuum packaging machines as one of the key emerging trends driving the global vacuum packaging equipment market:

Use of non-contact sensors in vacuum packaging machines

The food industry depends on vacuum packaging to confirm increased shelf life because of minimal exposure to the atmosphere, resulting in reduced contamination from micro-organisms. It must be ensured that vacuum packaged food is completely sealed. In case of air leakage, the product quality cannot be guaranteed. Thus, reliable vacuum packaging solutions need to be adopted to avoid such issues.

After vacuum processing, the package is sealed using a hot resistance wire, which joins the two ends of the package completely. The ambient temperature of the machine and the package can differ throughout the day, resulting in a failed sealing process, particularly in the morning when the resistance wire is relatively cold. Hence, the temperature can be increased. But, if the daytime temperature increases substantially, there are chances that the wire may become so hot that it can burn the plastic cover.

Manufacturers can achieve greater control over the sealing process by means of measuring the seal temperature and thereby producing a feedback loop to the resistance wire. The contact thermal sensors are not a suitable option for the process because they might get damaged as soon as they meet the packaging material. Besides, the response time for these sensors to establish the fusion temperature of the plastic material is less.

"Vacuum packaging machine manufacturers are resorting to the latest technology, known as the non-contact sensor. Non-contact sensors offer advantages such as high repeatable accuracy, very less response time, easy to use, and do not require any form of calibration or programming," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on unit operations

Global vacuum packaging equipment market segmentation

This market research report segments the global vacuum packaging equipment market into the following end-users (food processing, pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetics) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The food processing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 41% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease slightly by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global vacuum packaging equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 36%. This region is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

