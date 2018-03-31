Technavio's latest market research report on the last mile delivery market for e-commerce sector in China provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the last mile delivery market for e-commerce sector in China will grow at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of China's e-commerce market is a major factor driving the market's growth.

China has been the world's largest e-commerce market since 2013. The online retail sales demonstrated a rapid increase in China during 2010, projecting huge growth in a short period. It is anticipated that China's e-commerce market will be larger than the combined existing e-commerce market in the US, Britain, Japan, Germany, and France by 2020.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging e-locker delivery system as one of the key emerging trends driving the last mile delivery market for e-commerce sector in China

Emerging e-locker delivery system

Many e-commerce companies are setting up lockers at certain locations, where a person can opt for delivery of the packages in lockers in the event of unavailability of the person during delivery. The same locker can be used to return the packages. These lockers are anticipated to reduce many deliver failures to the homes of the consumers. The increase in unsuccessful delivery rates can increase the last mile delivery cost. This problem can be solved using e-lockers. Thus, many e-commerce players have started implementing more e-lockers across China to increase the first-time delivery rate and reduce labor cost.

"Some of the last mile delivery e-commerce companies in China are investing to make their own e-locker services, whereas the other players are sharing platforms with digital logistics service providers to reduce their set-up cost for e-lockers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics

Last mile delivery market for e-commerce sector in China segmentation

This market research report segments the last mile delivery market for e-commerce sector in China into the following applications, including houseware, apparel, and others. The houseware segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 36% of the market. This application segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The apparel segmented accounted for the second largest share in the market. The market share of this segment will decrease to some extent during the forecast period.

