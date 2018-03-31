

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sotheby's (BID) announced it has set a world record for any wine sales series when a two-day series of auctions in Hong Kong brought a combined total of $29.1 million.



'We are thrilled to set a new world record for any series of wine auctions. To sell every one of the 1,758 lots in two major single-owner sales as well our various-owner auction is a sign of a buoyant market as well as the confidence placed in the Sotheby's team by both consignors and buyers. We are set to build on this success in the year ahead with a second offering from the Perenchio cellar this May in New York, a single-owner sale in London, as well as our new retail website,' Jamie Ritchie, Worldwide Head of Sotheby's Wine, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX