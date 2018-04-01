Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2018) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Paul Antoniazzi as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company for personal reasons effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Antoniazzi for his many years of service to the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edmond Hatoum as the new Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Hatoum has been a director of the Company since February 2015.

ABOUT RT MINERALS CORP.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of primarily gold and diamond properties in Canada. The Company's principal mineral properties include the 100% optioned Norwalk and Dill River gold properties that are respectively contiguous to the southern and eastern borders of Red Pine Exploration Inc.'s Wawa Gold Project near Wawa, Ontario; the 100% owned Golden Reed Mine gold property that is staked within Red Pine's Wawa Gold Project; the 100% owned South Wawa gold property that is bordered to the north by Red Pine; the 100% owned Ballard Lake diamond and gold property located ~50 km ENE of Wawa, Ontario; and the 100% owned Dog Lake gold property located ~59 km NE of Wawa, Ontario.

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol "RTMFF" with DTC eligibility for trading in the United States.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

