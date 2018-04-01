PHC Holdings Corporation (headquarters: Tokyo, Japan) announces its company name change from Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. to PHC Holdings Corporation, effective April 1, 2018.

New Company Name (Trade Name)

PHC Holdings Corporation

New Corporate Brand Name and Brand Tagline

Together with the company name change, PHC Holdings Corporation is changing its corporate brand name to "PHC." The new brand tagline "Healthcare with Precision" represents the company's wish to support all who desire better health through the advanced technological strength that develops its precision products.

PHC Holdings Group history begins in 1969 when it was established as Matsushita Kotobuki Electronics Co., Ltd. Steadily growing in the healthcare sector, the company has been expanding business globally through integration with the healthcare-related business divisions of Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. in 2012, followed by investments from KKR and Mitsui Co., Ltd. In 2016, the company acquired the diabetes care business of Bayer AG (currently incorporated as Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG). PHC Holdings Group products are now sold in over 125 countries.

In line with its corporate mission, "We contribute to the wellbeing of society through our diligent efforts by creating new value for all the people who wish for better health," PHC Holdings Corporation provides value-added products and services through three core businesses: Medical Devices, Healthcare IT, and Life Sciences. For Medical Devices it has developed and commercialized the blood glucose monitoring technologies using enzymes that are now a global standard and incorporated in many blood glucose monitoring systems. Other PHC Holdings Corporation flagship products include medical-receipt computers and electronic patient record systems for its Healthcare IT business that facilitate efficient operations for healthcare providers, as well as ultra-low temperature freezers and CO2 incubators that support scientific research from its Life Sciences business. These products are used extensively by many customers as PHC Holdings Corporation was able to develop and launch them in markets well ahead of others.

Working closely with healthcare and life science professionals, the PHC Holdings Group aims to retain and maximize its value to customers and society through innovation and meeting every challenge.

Name changes of PHC Holdings Corporation affiliated companies:

New Company Name Previous Company Name PHC Corporation Panasonic Healthcare Co., Ltd. PHC Medicom Networks Corporation Panasonic Medicom Networks Co., Ltd. PHC Manufacturing Corporation Panasonic Healthcare Business Support Co., Ltd. PHC Associates Corporation Panasonic Healthcare Associates Co., Ltd. PHC Corporation of North America Panasonic Healthcare Corporation of North America PHC Europe B.V. Panasonic Biomedical Sales Europe B.V. PHC Corporation Singapore Pte. Ltd. Panasonic Healthcare Singapore Pte. Ltd. PT PHC Indonesia PT Panasonic Healthcare Indonesia

(*New company name for the affiliated company in China is under regulatory process.)

