

CHINA DATA: The performance shown by the Caixin PMI index - which focuses more on smaller and medium-sized companies - was at odds with the official manufacturing PMI jointly released on Saturday by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and the National Bureau of Statistics. The CFLP/NBS PMI rose to 51.5 in March due to rising demand and strong production. Caixin PMI, however, fell to 51.0 in March from 51.6 in February, which suggests external demand has been sluggish, and the overall rise in demand is not as strong as expected. Zhong Zhengsheng, the chief economist at CEBM, expected a mild slowdown in the Chinese economy in March. However, both PMI reports showed that business sentiments are very positive.