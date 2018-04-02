

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market recovered after a weak start and is advancing on Monday, with a weaker yen lifting exporters' shares. Investors shrugged off news that China has imposed tariffs of up to 25 percent on 128 U.S. products, including frozen pork.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 117.33 points or 0.55 percent to 21,571.63, after touching a low of 21,403.89 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is adding more than 1 percent, Canon is higher by almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is up 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, chipmaker Advantest is rising 3 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent and Honda is advancing 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is higher by 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is flat.



Among the market's best performers, Kansai Electric Power is rising more than 4 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is losing almost 2 percent, while Fukuoka Financial and Nisshin Steel are down more than 1 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Monday.



The U.S. and European markets were closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.



Crude oil prices rose in Asian trades Monday. WTI crude is adding $0.32 or 0.49 percent from its previous settlement to $65.26 a barrel.



