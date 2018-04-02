

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at a solid pace, albeit weaker in March, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The headline Nikkei manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, fell to 53.1 in March from 54.1 in February. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.



The headline indicator has recorded in expansionary territory for 19 successive months.



Expansionary trends were sustained in both output and new orders, encouraging firms to raise employment and input buying.



Data showed that reports of supply shortages and strong input demand coincided with a stronger increase in average costs. In turn, firms raised output charges to a relatively sharp extent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX