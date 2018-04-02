

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) announced that Nobuaki Kurumatani took office as Chairman and CEO of Toshiba. He most recently served as President of CVC Asia Pacific Japan. Before joining CVC in May 2017, he was Deputy President and a Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.



Kurumatani said, 'I believe that helping Toshiba back on its feet is my true calling. I am here at Toshiba to support change and transformation, and I see my role as to build on the company's resilience and to lead its recovery. To secure growth, we must radically improve our earning power and reinforce our finances. We must move out of our comfort zone and promote fundamental reforms.'



Satoshi Tsunakawa has taken on a new role in Toshiba as Representative Executive Officer and President, and Chief Operations Officer. The company said Kurumatani and Tsunakawa will together execute the management of Toshiba Group.



