Vedanta Issued Letter of Intent as Successful Resolution Applicant for Acquisition of Electrosteel Steels Limited

MUMBAI, India, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited hereby informs that it has been declared as the successful resolution applicant by the Committee of Creditors for Electrosteel Steels Limited under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) today informing the Company about the same.

Vedanta Limited has accepted the terms of the LoI. The closure of the transaction will be subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and as per the final terms approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, aluminium, copper, iron ore and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa and Namibia. Vedanta Ltd has a portfolio of world-class, low-cost, scalable assets that consistently generate strong profitability and have robust cash flows. The company holds industry-leading market shares across its core divisions.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2017, please visit http://sd.vedantaresources.com/SustainableDevelopment2016-17/

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India. The company is in the Nifty 50 Index and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

