Riga, Latvia, 2018-04-02 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 29.03.2018 Audited annual ALTM01302 Attistibas finanšu RIG - report 4A institucija Altum 13.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.04.2018 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual GRG1L Grigeo VLN - report 06.04.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Government LTGCB0702 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 4B Vyriausybe LTGNB0702 4B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Notice on General K2LT K2 LT VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.04.2018 Audited annual MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Audited annual RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Government LVGA00252 LVGA RIG securities auction 3A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Annual General EFT1T EfTEN Real Estate Fund TLN Meeting III -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Interim report, 6 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.04.2018 Notice on General APG1L Apranga VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Coupon payment date MAYB05502 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 3FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual APG1L Apranga VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.04.2018 Audited annual ARC1T Arco Vara TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Notice on General IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Dividend ex-date TKM1T Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.04.2018 Audited annual IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN report --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.