

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production production growth eased markedly in February, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, well below the 7.7 percent spike in January.



Among sectors, energy production grew the most by 10.3 percent annually in February, followed by mining sector output with 5.2 percent gain.



At the same time, manufacturing production registered a moderate increase of 0.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent from January, when it increased by 2.0 percent.



