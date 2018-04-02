The global post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics (PTSD) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global post-traumatic stress disorder therapeutics market by product, including antidepressants, anxiolytics, and other PTSD therapeutics. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rising prevalence of PTSD

A substantial proportion of people experience a traumatic event at least once in their life. Around 6 out of 10 people who are victims of severe traumatic event develop PTSD. A PTSD is a common disorder that can persist for years in many cases after the trauma occurred. The events such as assaultive violence, childhood maltreatment, witnessing injury/trauma to others, serious accidents and illnesses, unexpected death of family member or friend, and natural disasters can cause PTSD.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for central nervous system research, "A substantial number of sexual assault cases are being reported in the US every year. Nine out of ten victims of sexual assault develop an acute stress disorder and around one in two victims develop PTSD. The prevalence rate of PTSD is higher in the military population than that of civilians. About three out of every ten men and women who have spent time in war zones experience PTSD."

Market trend: emerging therapies for PTSD treatment

Several pharmacologic agents are being tested as novel pharmacotherapies for PTSD. Some of the promising agents that have been gaining increasing R&D focus include MDMA, ketamine, and glucocorticoids. Ketamine is a new treatment alternative for PTSD. In small doses, it can help in repairing the damaged connections in the brains of patients suffering from depression and PTSD. One of the key advantages of ketamine treatments over other traditional medication is that the individuals responding positively to it can notice an improvement in their symptoms in hours or days rather than weeks to months. A single dose of ketamine can rapidly decrease PTSD symptoms, and the patient will know if the treatment is working within 1-2 infusions. This fast response allows the patients and the physicians to quickly determine if ketamine is a feasible treatment option for them.

Market challenge: unmet need for existing therapies

The PTSD medications that have been currently approved for the treatment of PTSD do not improve the full range of its symptoms. They show little evidence of treatment effect in men and lack clinical evidence of efficacy in people whose traumatic event was combat-related and carry suicidality warnings. Besides, some of the approved medications have been associated with mild to moderate side effects such as upset stomach, sweating, headache, dizziness, and sexual side effects such as decreased desire to have sex or difficulty in having an orgasm.

