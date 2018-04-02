Technavio's latest market research report on the global respiratory measurement devices market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global respiratory measurement devices market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The respiratory measurement devices are used for various applications such as endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrests, procedural sedation, asthma/COPD, respiratory complaints, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and sleep disorders/sleep apnea. The prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and OSA has been increasing at a substantial rate in both developed and developing countries. The prevalence of asthma is increasing rapidly in low and middle-income countries, particularly in APAC.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends driving the global respiratory measurement devices market:

Technological advances

The respiratory measurement devices are undergoing substantial technological advances. For instance, technological advances such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), miniaturized photodetectors, and microprocessors have permitted the development of new generation pulse oximeters that are significantly cheaper, smaller and easier to use. Some recent technological advances in capnography include the development of capnographs with the ability to sample both intubated and non-intubated patients, even in the presence of higher FiO2 or the use of CPAP.

The addition of algorithms and technology such as the integrated pulmonary index (IPI) offer information on the patients' adequacy of ventilation that can help clinicians to recognize respiratory compromise at an early stage and provide the intervention sooner. Other technological advances in capnographs comprise the advent of microstream technology for side stream sensors, main-stream sensors, and ultra-compact microrotor technology.

"Microstream creates an infrared CO2 specific emission, which results in a concise light path. This offers several clinical benefits such as the reduction in the size of breath sample cells in comparison with the sample cells used in conventional capnography. Microstream allows attaining a sample cell with a minimal flow rate, which helps in preventing moisture and humidity from entering and obstructing the sample line," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on patient monitoring devices

Global respiratory measurement devices market segmentation

This market research report segments the global respiratory measurement devices market based on product type (pulse oximeters, spirometers, capnographs, and peak flow meters), end-user (hospitals and clinics and alternative care settings), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pulse oximeters segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 58% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease significantly during the forecast period. However, the capnographs segment is anticipated to project tremendous growth during this period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global respiratory measurement devices market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 50%. This region will witness steady growth during the forecast period.

