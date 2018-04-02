

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The aussie dropped to 81.56 against the yen, 0.9893 against the loonie and 1.0612 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 81.80, 0.9922 and 1.0638, respectively.



Against the greenback, the aussie weakened to a session's low of 0.7672, from an early high of 0.7695.



The aussie is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the kiwi, 0.98 against the loonie and 0.75 against the greenback.



