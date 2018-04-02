

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing growth moderated at the end of the first quarter, survey figures from IHS Markit and Istanbul Chamber of Industry showed Monday.



The headline manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.8 in March from 55.6 in February. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, continued expansions in total volumes of new orders drove higher output.



Output rose for the fourteenth month in a row in March, though the rate of increase softened from February. Consequently, staffing levels expanded further.



On the price front, rising input costs drove up average selling prices in the manufacturing sector.



