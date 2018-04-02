

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended Monday's session on a mixed note in thin holiday trade as markets in Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand were closed for the Easter holiday.



U.S. financial markets will open later today following Easter while European financial markets will be closed in observance of Easter Monday.



China's Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2 percent at 3,163 after manufacturing data out of China painted a mixed picture of the world's second-largest economy and China imposed tariffs on 128 types of U.S. imports starting Monday.



While official data pointed to accelerating growth in manufacturing activity in March, the Caixin survey revealed that China's manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in four months in the month.



Japanese shares fluctuated before closing slightly lower after a closely-watched survey showed deteriorating business confidence in the first quarter.



Japan's business confidence deteriorated in the first quarter on stronger yen and fears of trade war, the quarterly Tankan survey released by the Bank of Japan revealed.



The business confidence index among large manufacturers dropped to 24 in March from 26 in December. This was the first fall in two years.



The Nikkei average dropped 65.72 points or 0.31 percent to 21,388 while the broader Topix index closed 0.44 percent lower at 1,708.78.



Exporters ended mixed, with Sony and Canon posting modest gains while Panasonic slid half a percent. Chipmaker Advantest jumped 3.4 percent and Tokyo Electron advanced 0.8 percent. Utility Kansai Electric Power climbed as much as 5.5 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended down about 1 percent.



Toshiba lost 1 percent after the company said the planned sale of its memory chip unit would likely be completed in April. Japan Display slumped 6.2 percent on fund raising reports.



Seoul shares finished marginally lower after survey figures from IHS Markit showed the country's manufacturing activity deteriorated slightly at the end of the first quarter.



The headline Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index dropped to 49.1 from 50.3 in February. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 1.4 percent.



India's Sensex was rising half a percent as traders returned to their desks after a four-day holiday weekend.



Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower, the Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.3 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was down 0.2 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising half a percent.



Indonesia's manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in March, while Taiwan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in the month, separate surveys from IHS Markit revealed.



Singapore house prices increased the most since 2010, flash data published by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed.



