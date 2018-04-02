China retaliates against the US tariffs imposed on Chinese steel and aluminium imports by implementing up to 25% tariffs on 128 US products.The measure that has come into force on Monday includes levies on pork and wine. China imposed 15% tariffs on 120 products like wine, nuts, pistachios, oranges, grapes, watermelons, mangos and steel rods. In 2017, China imported 1bn dollars of these products. The Asian country also implemented a 25% levy on pork meat and aluminium. In 2017 it imported 2bn ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...