Healthcare Analytics Market Size Worth $53.65 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhealthcare/medical analytics marketis expected to reach USD 53.65 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing need to reduce healthcare expenditure among hospitals, and other healthcare providers is anticipated to boost growth in the market

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

With the advent of data-enriched tools such as mHealth, eHealth, Electronic Health Records (EHR), and mobile applications, the communication gap between caregivers and patients has reduced. These tools generate tremendous data, which can be used for personalized treatments.

Generally, patients may hesitate to use these tools, which might affect the implementation of analytics. However, with the combination of artificial and human intelligence data analytics, which offer wide opportunities to further customize medical approaches, the demand for these tools is anticipated to increase over the forecast period.

Hospitals are now using healthcare analytics to manage the number of workers working in a particular shift, for instance, a hospital in Paris uses healthcare analytics to predict the number of patients that may be hospitalized. This data can be used to decide the number of staff members that will be needed for a particular shift, which helps in reducing labor cost in hospitals.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Healthcare/Medical Analytics Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Type, By Component, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End-Use And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/healthcare-analytics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Descriptive analytics held a significant share in 2015 owing to its applications in process optimization in organizations.

The services category dominated the component segment in 2015. Outsourcing of these big data services contributed towards their growth in leading to the high volume of services rendered.

The hardware systems category dominated the component segment, high-cost of the hardware contribute to its growth.

On-premise delivered analytic services dominated the delivery mode category with around 54.0% share in 2015.

Operational and administrative applications governed the applications segment and held a remunerative share in the year, 2015.

Payers held a significant market share in 2015 and the providers are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate.

North America captured a significant share in the global market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region and the growing per capita healthcare expenditure supported the greater consumption of these services.

captured a significant share in the global market. Advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region and the growing per capita healthcare expenditure supported the greater consumption of these services. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness gainful growth attributable to the untapped opportunities in the countries including India and China .

region is expected to witness gainful growth attributable to the untapped opportunities in the countries including and . Some key players operating in the healthcare analytics market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Optum Health, Inc., and Verisk Analytics, Inc. The notable initiatives in the industry include new product launches, collaboration with government bodies, and investments directed towards R&D efforts.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Telemetry Market - The Global telemetry market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.



The Global telemetry market is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period. Teleradiology Market - The global teleradiology market size was valued at USD 1,636.6 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19.0% from 2016 to 2024.



The global teleradiology market size was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 19.0% from 2016 to 2024. Chemoinformatics Market - The global chemoinformatics market was valued at USD4.43 Billion in 2015.



The global chemoinformatics market was valued at in 2015. Health Information Exchange Market - The global health information exchange was market valued at USD 988.6 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthcare/medical analytics market on the basis of type, component, delivery mode, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Prescriptive Descriptive Predictive

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Software Hardware Services

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) On-premise Web-based Cloud-based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Clinical Financial Operational and Administrative

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com