

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its most major opponents in the European session on Monday.



The greenback declined to 4-day lows of 1.2332 against the euro and 1.4070 against the pound, off its early highs of 1.2311 and 1.4019, respectively.



The greenback retreated to 0.7236 against the kiwi and 1.2876 against the loonie, from its early highs of 0.7225 and 1.2898, respectively.



The greenback is likely to find support around 1.25 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.74 against the kiwi and 1.27 against the loonie.



