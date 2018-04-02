

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The pound reversed from its early lows of 0.8783 against the euro and 1.3360 against the franc, rising to 0.8763 and 1.3417, respectively.



The pound climbed to 4-day highs of 1.4070 against the greenback and 149.56 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.4019 and 148.93, respectively.



The pound is seen finding resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.40 against the franc, 1.45 against the greenback and 153.00 against the yen.



