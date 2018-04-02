Poultry Diagnostics Market Worth $771.4 Million by 2025 | CAGR 9.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalpoultry diagnostics marketis expected to reach USD 771.4 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Supportive government initiatives and technological advancements in the poultry sectors is anticipated to drive the growth of market over the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Disease outbreaks, technological advancements, and supportive government initiatives are the key drivers for the substantial growth of poultry diagnostic market. With the outbreak of catastrophic diseases and erosive diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and other respiratory infections the farmers are now going for a preventive diagnosis.

These infections of flocks are affecting the global trade of layers, broilers, turkeys, and water fowl. As a result, there have been continuous efforts to increase the awareness about these diseases amongst poultry farmers.

Rising number of supportive government initiatives such as, the OIE International Standards, a part of WTO framework, which issues standards to improve animal health and promote international animal products trade are anticipated to increase the demand for the products.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Poultry Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trend Report By Test Types (ELISA, PCR), By Disease Type (Avian Salmonellosis, Avian Influenza, Newcastle Disease), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/poultry-diagnostics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The ELISA tests contributed with more than 57.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their high sensitivity, specificity, accuracy and cost-efficinecy.

Avian influenza led this industry with more than 24.0% share in 2016. Frequent outbreaks of influenza (bird flu) in Southeast Asian and African countries contributed to the substantial share.

North America led global poultry diagnostic market with more than 35.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their advanced infrastructure pertaining to animal health, extensive distribution network, presence of multinational players and increasing awareness amongst farmers governed the growth of this segment.

led global poultry diagnostic market with more than 35.0% share in 2016. This can be attributed to their advanced infrastructure pertaining to animal health, extensive distribution network, presence of multinational players and increasing awareness amongst farmers governed the growth of this segment. Zoetis, QIAGEN, IDvet, Biocheck Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, Bioneer Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioinGentech Biotechnology company, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., and AffiniTech, LTD. are the key players in poultry diagnostics market.

New product developments, collaborations, regional expansion, and mergers are key strategic initiatives undertaken.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Genetic Disease Diagnostic Market - Rising incidences of genetic disorders that give rise to wide variety of independent diagnostic procedures globally is predominantly driving the growth of the global genetic disorder diagnostic market.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - The global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market disease diagnostics market size was valued at USD 3.3 billion in the year 2015.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market - The global nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) market size was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2015.

Kidney Function Tests Market- The global kidney function tests market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the poultry diagnostics market by test types, disease types and region:

Poultry Diagnostics Test Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) ELISA PCR Others

Poultry Diagnostics Disease Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Avian Salmonellosis Avian Influenza Newcastle Disease Avian Mycoplasmosis Infectious Bronchitis Infectious Bursal Disease Avian Pasteurellosis Avian Encephalomyelitis Avian Reovirus Chicken Anemia Other Diseases

Poultry Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com